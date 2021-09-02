Dale Sargeant Sep 2, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DECATUR — Dale Sargeant, 82, of Decatur, formerly of Arthur, died at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2021) at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine St., Arthur. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos