OAKWOOD — The community lost a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather on Aug. 15, 2020. Dale F. Smith was born Nov. 3, 1936, the son of Roy and Laura Smith, in Sidney. He married Carole Sue (Lovelace) Smith in Rileysburg in 1956. She was the love of his life and preceded him in death after 60 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Lela Zorns, Tom Smith, John R. (Jack) Smith, Kenny Smith, Mary Pittman, and Rosalie Johnson.
He is survived by his five children, Rick (Tracey) Smith of Fithian, Rusty (Julie) Smith of Urbana, Teresa (Dave) Cronk of Danville, Debbie (Marty) Miller of St. Joseph, and Dawn (Todd) Kester of Danville; a sister, Patty Farmer of Northfield, Minn.; 13 grandchildren, Luke Smith, Clayton (Lindsay) Smith, Mary (Tyler) Brown, Samantha (Michael) Harper, Shelby (Austin) Simmons, Mitchell (Janalis) Cronk, Logan (Hannah) Cronk, Anderson Smith, Jack Barnet, Matt Barnet, Cory Kester, Hannah Kester, and Holly Kester; and seven great-grandchildren, Camille, Elliot, Dean, Grayson, Paisley, Maxwell, and Lela.
Dale ran filling stations in Danville before moving to the farm where he raised his family for 35 years. He was known as “MacGyver” and could fix anything, and if he didn’t have the tool, he made one. Their family spent many winters in the Florida Keys where he loved to deep sea fish.
He just received his 50-year pin from the Collison Masonic Lodge where Dale was a Grand Master. Dale loved to work at the Lodge and held many pancake and sausage breakfasts.
A private family service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL 61834, on Friday Aug. 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5 p.m. at 30 Penny Lane, Oakwood, so that friends may join the family. Memorials may be made to the Collison Masonic Lodge.