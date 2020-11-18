DANVILLE — Dale Gene Smutz, 92, of Danville passed away at 3:05 p.m. Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Dale was born in Danville on Aug. 26, 1928, the son of Loran and Ida (Lewis) Smutz.
He married Joyce Ann Perry at Central Christian Church in Danville on Aug. 5, 1956, and she survives. This marriage was blessed by three sons, Mark (Kat) Smutz of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Matthew (Linda) Smutz of Peoria and Miles (Dawn) Smutz of Dale City, Va. There are four grandchildren, Whitney of Duson, La., Samuel of Presidio, Texas, Jennifer of San Francisco and Eric of Chicago; and three great-grandchildren, Katheryn, Brennan and Evan of Louisiana.
He is also survived by nieces, Pamela and Barbara; nephews, Ronald and Steve Smutz.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Loran and Ida Smutz; grandparents, William and Lula Smutz and Leander and Emily Lewis; brother, Wayne; uncle, Lester Smutz; cousins, Norman R. David Smutz and Douglas Smutz; and sister-in-law, Ruth Smutz.
Dale attended Garfield School, graduated from Danville High School in 1946 and attended both Utterback Business School and DACC.
Dale served in the U.S. Navy in the Naval Reserve for six years and then saw duty with the Sixth Fleet of the USS Coral Sea Aircraft Carrier in the Mediterranean Sea during the Korean War.
By profession, Dale was an accountant for Olin Corporation, controller of Allith Corporation and then later an insurance agent for National Life and American General. Through his time as an agent, he was renowned for his unswerving goal to help people in their time of need. He was beloved by many of his clients and recognized by the company as agent of the year many times, winning trips and receiving a national sales achievement award. After retiring from the insurance field, he was a part-time rural mail carrier for the U.S. post office in Danville.
Dale was a lifetime member of Central Christian Church (his great-grandfather being one of the founding members). He was a deacon, elder, chairman of the youth deacons, Sunday school teacher and member of the board for many years. His unfaltering faith, his trust in God and his practiced service to others in this community was his trademark. He served more than 20 years as a red-vest volunteer at Presence United Samaritan Hospital and was also a member of the Faith in Action service group. He had been a member of the Vermilion County Mental Health Board, Kiwanis, Old Town Preservation Association and Kickapoo Karvers.
After retiring, Dale found a hobby in woodcarving. He enjoyed working with wood to make lasting impressions of the things he loved in nature – especially the fish he did not catch. He was known for his carving of realistic wooden feathers and making banks using old-fashioned post office doors. Some of these were sold at the Kickapoo Karvers shows, Fischer Theatre Shop stage presents and craft shows. But many were given lovingly as gifts to family and friends.
Another passion of Dale’s was running. For years he ran on the track at the YMCA to prepare for the many races he entered competitively. He ran in two marathons and many, many 5K and 10K runs, winning many trophies. In later years, he would win first place in some races when he was the only one entered in his age group. His eldest son, Mark, has continued the prize winning in races and marathons in many states and Canada.
His boys (the 3M Company) presented him with a certificate for “The World’s Greatest Dad” stating: “For you dad, to see the way you’ve walked by faith has always meant a lot. Working for the good of others, sharing what you’ve got, the kind of faith that takes the time to listen, love and pray. You don’t talk a lot about it, you just live it every day. Having you for a dad, I saw what it truly meant to serve your neighbor and go the extra mile. And even now, I know so many of the good thigs in my life are answers to a loving dad’s prayers. Thank you, dad. “
And so, to many of Dale’s friends and family; his life was a blessing to all who knew him, and there will be an unfillable hole left in many a heart.
A private family celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. The Rev. Randall Robinson will officiate. A public graveside committal service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in Sunset Memorial Park. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 210. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of visitation or services wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s memory to Central Christian Church, St. James United Methodist Church or St. Jude. Please join the family in sharing videos, photos and memories on Dale’s tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.