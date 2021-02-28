PENFIELD — Dale Oscar Stamm, 68, of Penfield passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, on Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021) following complications from surgery.
Dale was born in Fairbury on Jan. 28, 1953, to Oscar McKinley Stamm and Mary Louise (Daily) Stamm of Piper City, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his older sister, Linda Louise (Dale) Reinagle, also of Piper City, and an infant son, Christian Francis Stamm.
Dale is survived by his wife, Nancy Ann (Schade) Stamm, who he married on Aug. 18, 1973; children, Daniel Charles (Elizabeth) Stamm of Penfield, Gail Marie Stamm of Benton, Ark., Sean Michael Stamm of Penfield and Stephanie Noelle (Clifford Perry) Stamm of Penfield; and two grandchildren, Ty Daniel (Madison Pollitt) Stamm and Terynn Marie Stamm, both of Penfield.
He is also survived by a brother, Kenny Wayne (Margaret) Stamm of Pontiac; a sister, Kathy Sue Stamm of Piper City; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman and felt most at home when he was in the woods with nature. He was a determined man who loved animals, especially his hound dogs. He was a longtime member of the Middlefork Coonhunters Club. He was a connoisseur of dad jokes and would repeat his favorites over and over.
He had strong hands that could fix a large engine or a tiny necklace clasp with equal skill. He was never one to quit on something just because it had some age on it, and he found creative ways to repair and reuse “found” items. When he threw away an item, you could guarantee there was no earthly use for it.
He was a true empath, and you can bet if you ever were going through a tough time, he truly felt your pain and wished he could take it on himself to spare you any hurt. He was a true family man and would do anything for his children and grandchildren. He leaves a hole that can’t be filled.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.