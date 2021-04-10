HOOPESTON — Dale William Graham, 85, of Hoopeston passed away at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday (April 7, 2021) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Danville.
He was born June 23, 1935, in Prairie Green Township, the son of Charles and Martha (Greenberg) Graham. He married Lou Etta Hanson on Jan. 28, 1967, at Watseka United Methodist Church. She survives in Hoopeston.
He is also survived by one daughter, Melinda Graham of Centralia; one son, Matthew (Dona) Graham of Terre Haute, Ind.; one brother, Delmar (Carolyn) Graham of Urbana; one brother-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Hanson; one granddaughter, Annastasia Graham; two nieces, Michelle (John) Wright and Jolene (Chad) Willis; and two nephews, John Hanson and Richard (Tizita) Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dale was a lifelong farmer, farming in partnership with his brother for nearly 50 years. He had previously worked at Wellington Fertilizer. He served in the U.S. Army from March 3, 1958 to Feb. 23, 1960. Dale was an elder at Prairie Green Church of Christ, where he also volunteered doing many tasks. He later attended Hoopeston United Methodist Church. He enjoyed attending farm shows and the EAA Annual Airshow in Wisconsin. Dale collected arrowheads and farm toys and enjoyed driving his corvette and welding metal sculptures.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The memorial service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Henwood officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston, with military rites being accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post 384.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Dale’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.