HOMER — Dale Scott Wakefield, 94, of Homer passed away at 11:23 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021) at home surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born May 8, 1926, to Irvin and Bessie (Peters) Wakefield. He grew up on a farm just west of Homer with his four brothers, Ralph (deceased), Don (deceased), Robert, now of Tuscola, and Jim (deceased); and three sisters, LaVerne (deceased), Marie (deceased) and Arlene of Champaign.
He was also preceded in death by two daughters-in-law, Barb and Darlene Wakefield, who met Dale at the pearly gates with his beloved great-granddaughter, Braelynn Grace Kosik.
He married Nondus Clutter on July 28, 1945, and he leaves behind his wife of 75 years and his children, Mike Wakefield of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Debra Happ (Donnie) of Homer, Dave Wakefield of Homer and Connie Loyet (Steve) of Fairview Heights. His treasures also included his six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Dale served his country in the Navy during World War II.
Dale had asked that there be no visitation or funeral for him. He will be cremated, and at some time in the future, his and his wife’s ashes will be combined and spread on land the family now owns, in a spot special to them.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Homer Volunteer Fire Department, who provided assistance to the family when needed over the past few months.
Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is assisting the family.