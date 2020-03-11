MAHOMET — Dale Norman Wirth, 57, formerly of Mahomet and Champaign, died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in South Carolina.
Dale was born March 11, 1962, a son of James Gaylord and Helen Wirth. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Diane.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Wisniewski of Savoy; aunt, Joyce Herriott of Mahomet; four nieces and nephews; three great-nephews; and many cousins.
Brother, you went away so suddenly, no time to say goodbye. But siblings can’t be parted; precious memories never die.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Dale’s name may be made to Quest Church in Urbana.