FARMER CITY — Dan was born on Feb. 20, 1951, in Bloomington, the son of Joseph and Martha Beck. He married Donna Carkenord on July 16, 1977, in Farmer City.
He passed away on June 17, 2021.
Dan is survived by his children, Rick Smith of Mansfield, Elaine (Ramon) Ceniza of Cumming, Ga., and Josh (Megan) Beck of Mansfield; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and three sisters, Marsha (Kenny) Peters of Farmer City, Patricia (Randy) Harris of Farmer City and Susan (Dion) Lathrom of Farmer City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Dan graduated Moore Township in 1969. He received an associate degree from Parkland College. He retired from Pioneer Hybrid, LeRoy.
He was a longtime member of the Farmer City Volunteer Fire Department and Deland American Legion. He loved antique tractors and tractor pulling.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City. Military honors will be conducted by the VFW Fred O’Malley Post 6190. Lunch will be served at the VFW at 108 S. Main St., Farmer City, immediately following the service.