RANTOUL — On Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019), Dan Cole’s work on this Earth was finished. He was sent to meet his savior at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, while surrounded by his loving family.
He was an engineer, a pastor, a missionary, a writer, a singer and an amazing storyteller. He has touched countless lives across the planet. He had a talent for taking impossible-to-understand ideas and breaking them down into tiny pieces so that this mad, mad world made just a little more sense. While we have lost a great man, he has left the world a better place.
He is enjoying a great reunion with his wife, Sandy, who he lost in 2001 after 47 years of marriage. He leaves behind their children and their spouses: Kimberley (Gary) Schopmeyer, Danny (Becca) Cole and Becky (Dale) Russell.
In 2002, Dan remarried. He leaves behind his wife, Lucille Cole, and her children and their spouses: Stacey (Joe) Brown and Mark (Emily) Green. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Charles Rohrer.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at First Baptist Church, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul. The Rev. Danny Yeager will be officiating. The family will greet friends and relatives prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, also at the church.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at First Baptist Church of Moline, 1901 29th St., Moline.
Memorials can be made out to First Baptist Church to continue to support his mission work.