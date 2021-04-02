DANVILLE — Dan Eldon Johnson, 72, of Danville, formerly of Cissna Park, passed away at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday (March 31, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Danville.
He was born Jan. 31, 1949, on the family farm near Cissna Park, the son of Edwin and Ruth (Wilson) Johnson.
He is survived by one brother, John (Cheryl) Johnson of Mahomet; two nephews, Ryan (Amy) Johnson and Bret (Kara) Johnson; four great-nieces and -nephews, Carter, Nolan, Addy and Kinlie; and two cousins, Robert “Bob” Johnson and Gary Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan was a graduate of Milford High School. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He later worked at Kraft Foods in Champaign. Dan was a member of Goodwine Methodist Church and later attended First Baptist Church of Mahomet. He enjoyed listening to Christian radio and country music, especially Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at First Baptist Church of Mahomet 402 S. Elm St., Mahomet. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Pastor Brian Romanowski officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Military rites will be accorded by Hoopeston American Legion Post 384.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist of Mahomet, 402 S. Elm St., Mahomet, IL 61853.
Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.