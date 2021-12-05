ST. JOSEPH — Dan Lane Glatz, 70, of St. Joseph peacefully passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield.
Dan was born March 21, 1951, in Springfield, a son of Frank Robert and Dorothy (Lane) Glatz.
He is survived by two children, Nicholas (Alison) Glatz of Westmont and Andrea (Tim) Wagner of Bartlesville, Okla.; two grandchildren, Michael Robert Glatz and Harper Jeanne Wagner; and two brothers, Frank R. (Sharon) Glatz and Keith Glatz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan was very social and could always be counted on for a good conversation over a cold beer. He was a talented small-engine mechanic who ran his own business for many years and worked in real estate into retirement.
Music was a big part of his life as he enjoyed singing and playing the guitar.
Dan loved the town of St. Joseph and lived there for most of his life after moving from Springfield. His garage was always open for his neighbors and friends to visit, hang out and laugh.
Per his wishes, in lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for his grandchildren’s education.
Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.