LODA — Dan E. Lamb, 90, of Bayles Lake, Loda, passed away at 5:23 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021) at home.
Graveside services for the family will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dan was born Dec. 22, 1930, the son of Harold and Helen Kurfiss Lamb. He married Susan Thompson on March 3, 1967. She survives.
Along with his wife, Susan, he is survived by three grandchildren, David (Barbara) Tillery, Dan (Mary) Tillery and Diane (Jeff) Wishop; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Eileen Boyd of Decatur; a half sister, Mitche (Bill) Miller of Moweagua; and a half brother, Hal (Pat) Lamb of Pana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Gayle Staley; and a brother, Sam Lamb.
Dan’s work included 22 years at Allis-Chalmers in Springfield, Redwood Lodges in Danville, Lehigh Paving in Paxton as a heavy-equipment operator, work at Bayles Lake doing maintenance and self-employed doing landscaping.
He was a 14-year member of the Loda Fire Department and a 40-year member of the Loda Lion’s Club.
Dan did volunteer work for the neighborhood parks and loved keeping them pristine for the enjoyment of others. He took great pride in his work and the upkeep of his tractors and lawn mowers. Dan was a people person and enjoyed doing for others.
Memorials may be made to Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda, or the Loda Township Library. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.