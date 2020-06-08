NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dana Lee Paul, age 63, of North Little Rock, Ark., formerly of Champaign, passed away Thursday (June 4, 2020).
He was born Oct. 20, 1956, in San Diego, Calif., to Gordon Lee Paul and Joan Marie Paul. He was preceded in death by his father.
Dana worked in construction in Pulaski County for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nora Paul; daughter, Paula Appleget (Brian); son, Gordon; mother, Joan Paul of Pearland, Texas; one grandson, Gyianny Lee Fuller; two granddaughters, Olivia Paige Appleget and Amelia Jolene Appleget; sister, Joni Fredrickson (Larry) of Savoy; brother, Dennis Paul (Georgia) of Champaign; nephew, Drew Fredrickson (Catalina); niece, Sara Riddle (John); niece, Lonni Agudelo (Jonnathan); nephew, Joseph Paul (Chloe); niece, Alexandra Gilles (Justin); and two great-nephews and one great-niece.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills in North Little Rock. To share a memory of Dana with his family, visit www.griffinleggettresthills.com.