OAKWOOD — Danial I. Berner, 42, of Oakwood passed away at 3:22 p.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) in Marion. He was born on Feb. 14, 1977, to Richard and Ann (Bashford) Berner in Litchfield.
Danial leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Sherris M. (Colle) Berner; two children, Titus I. Berner and Lilliana M. Berner; mother, Ann Berner; two siblings, David A. Berner and Danette Luman; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Danial in death include his father, Richard Berner; one brother, Mark Douglas; paternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Berner; maternal grandparents, Lillian and Robert Bashford; three uncles, Robert, George and Frank Bashford; and one aunt, Joan Bashford.
During Danial’s childhood, he grew up in Paxton and was a member of 4-H, where he showed rabbits and trained dogs. He even went to the state fair and won a blue ribbon. He played Little League baseball as a catcher for three years and was a member of the swim team, where he won blue ribbons for his butterfly stroke.
He joined the Army in August 1996, right after high school, and was trained to be an equipment operator. After the military, he became a Sunday school teacher for the New Horizon church and a Disciples class co-teacher and student. He played softball for the New Horizon church for several years.
Danial was most recently on the trustees at the Fithian UMC and a member of the Local 841 Operators Union.
Danial enjoyed bike riding, playing Pokemon Go, painting, drawing, photography, woodworking, mowing and just being outside working. He had many memberships and hobbies, but he especially loved spending time with his family, friends and pets.
He loved cooking for his family, going to his children’s games and prayed with them nightly at bedtime. Danial loved life and lived it to the fullest.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church at 1400 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Little. Burial will be in Allhands Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 2940 N. Vermilion St.. Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Danial’s name to the Cunningham Children's Home, New Horizon UMC c/o David Smith for Africa outreach ministry, or The Forest Preserve Friends Foundation (www.ccfpd.org/foundation), where they are doing restorations to Middle Fork campsites and lake areas.
Please join Danial’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.