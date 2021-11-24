WATSEKA — Daniel David Cluver, 74, of Watseka passed away Saturday (Nov. 20, 2021) at home.
He was born on July 26, 1947, in Watseka, the son of Paul and Jeanette (Nielsen) Cluver. He married Ellen Stole in Lansing, Ill., on June 15, 1974. She preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2021. Dan was also preceded in death by his parents and one infant daughter.
Dan is survived by one daughter, Jan (Justin) Lavicka of Milford; one son, David (Amber) Cluver of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren, Jahni, Jossalin, Jackson and Jaylin Lavicka and Henry, Elsa and George Cluver; one brother, Steve (Karen) Cluver of Boulder City, Nev.; one sister, Paulette (Jim) Harkins of Gilman; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In high school, Dan played football, basketball, baseball and ran track at WCHS. He was also involved in band, choir and the yearbook committee. Dan served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Later, he attended Concordia University, where he received both his undergraduate and master’s degrees. Dan was a principal and teacher in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod school system for 38 years. Dan loved watching football, basketball and baseball; particularly the University of Illinois, Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Watseka. The Rev. Aaron Uphoff will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka, with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450. Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.
