EUGENE, Ore. — Daniel "Dan" Wackler, 72, of Eugene, Ore., formerly of Thomasboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Dan always had time to help those in need. He was always the biggest man in the room, and his deep laugh brought a smile to the hardest of hearts. He loved sports of all kinds, and in his home there was always the sound of a sports broadcast playing. He loved passing on his love of sports to the next generation, coaching Babe Ruth baseball and ASA softball for the love of kids and traveling all over the country to watch his kids play basketball, wrestle or play baseball and softball.
He loved fishing and hunting, especially with his kids, and his walls were peppered with family photos of fishing and hunting trips. Everyone who met him was happier for having known him, and all commented on his kindness.
Dan spent his early years in Thomasboro, the eldest of six siblings. At age 26, he ventured out West, obtaining his Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Montana. He eventually settled in Eugene, Ore., making a home and raising his four children. He retired from teaching in 2013, and nothing gave him more joy in retirement than traveling to visit his children.
Dan is deeply missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his children, Luke Wackler of California, Laurie (Jeff) Kamerer of Ohio, Jennie Wackler (Blake Hause) of Texas, and Josh Wackler (Audra) of Tennessee; his grandchildren; and his siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 25, 2022. Please contact DanWacklerCelebrationofLife@gmail.com for details.