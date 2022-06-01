DANVILLE — Daniel “Danny” Owens, 78, of Danville went home to be with his Lord and savior Tuesday (May 31, 2022) at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services will be on Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patti Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Allhands Cemetery, Kickapoo Park, with military honors by American Legion Post 210.
Danny was born on July 15, 1943, the youngest of six children, in Danville, to James and Lena (Goble) Owens. He attended Oakwood schools, graduating in 1962 and enlisting shortly after in the U.S. Army. He served in Germany during the Vietnam War. Upon his return from the service, Danny worked at Hyster in maintenance for over 40 years. During this time, he also owned and operated his own business, Owens Excavating & Trucking, that he later passed onto his son.
When he wasn’t working, Danny enjoyed antique tractors, antique cars and clocks. He collected, tinkered with and sold all three throughout the years. Danny and Sue enjoyed attending car shows with their 67 Corvette and spending time with their many friends. Family was important to Danny, and he enjoyed time with his grandchildren, holidays and get-togethers. He was a longtime member of Batestown United Methodist Church, I&I Antique Tractor Club, Illiana Antique Auto Club and Potomac American Legion, as well as a third-degree with Anchor Masonic Lodge and a former member of Scottish Rites.
Danny married Susan Hale on April 3, 1971, and the two have shared 51 years by each other’s sides.
Surviving are his wife, Sue; children, Beth Owens-Price and Darren (Carrie) Owens; three grandchildren, Kennedy and Owen Price and Maysa Owens; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
Messages and memories may be left at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger Funeral Home Facebook page. Donations may be made in Danny’s name to Batestown United Methodist Church, I&I Tractor Club or an organization of your choice.