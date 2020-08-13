MAHOMET — Daniel E. Davis, 87, a longtime resident of Mahomet, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at home. Private family services will be held.
Danny was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Urbana, to Gale and Rowena (Slusser) Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Davis.
Danny married Mary Bermingham in Covington, Ind., in 1952, and together they raised their family in Mahomet. Their children will always remember the camping trips they took, every summer, all over the country, even to Canada.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; five children, Brenda (Terry) Winemiller of Mansfield, Linda (Gary) Roller of Mahomet, Bob (Laura) Davis of Monticello, Danny (Lisa) Davis of Mahomet and Cynthia Frick of Mahomet; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Danny was a gifted baseball player at Mahomet High School and won the Babe Ruth Scholarship his senior year, which would have paid for his education at EIU. However, upon graduation, he chose to honorably serve his country and enlisted in the Navy, where he served from 1950-1954. Danny worked in many professions, including a laborer, but his favorite job was owning and operating Davis Lawn Care. He was a member of Laborers Local 703.
He was a die-hard Cardinals fan and would take his family to as many games as possible, even loading up their RV for the road trip down to St. Louis. Danny was also a NASCAR fanatic and enjoyed golfing.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.