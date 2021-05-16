WAUCONDA — Daniel Day (aka “DD” or “Dan the Man”), 71, was a resident of Wauconda for 40 years.
Dan was the beloved husband for 23 years of Karen Thoren Day; loving father of Bonnie (Mark) Flood, Melody Olson and Cassandra (Charles) Cain; cherished grandfather of Kent Daniel and Kyle Flood, Rey, Aiden Daric and D.A. Gonzalez, Adam Zapp and Andrew Olson; dear brother of John and the late Joseph; fond nephew of Nancy Hausman and many dear friends.
Dan was born April 15, 1949, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Clifford and Agnes Day, and passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Northwestern McHenry Hospital.
Dan was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Wauconda, the Cursillo Community, Romeos, friend of Bill W. and was retired from March MFG in Glenview after 30 years of employment.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 25225 W. Ivanhoe Road, Wauconda, IL 60084 (847-526-7161).
Dan will live on in others through his generous gift of organ donation. Memorials are appreciated to Feed My Starving Children, Libertyville (give.fmsc.org).