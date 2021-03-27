HOOPESTON — Daniel Edwin Vandenberg, 94, of Hoopeston passed away Thursday (March 25, 2021) at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
Daniel was born Sept. 26, 1926, in rural Hoopeston (Antioch), on his family farm, the son of Walter Arthur and Sarah Dessa Smith Vandenberg. He married Mary McDowell on March 6, 1993, in Peoria. She survives.
He is also survived by three daughters, Pamela (Robert) Henkelman of Westville, Sara (Ike) Watts of Lebanon, Mo., and Michelle (Tommy) Fauls of North Port, Fla.; two sons, Edwin (Gayle) Vandenberg of Pawnee and Roger (Lisa) Ball of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Kyle (Brittney) Jones of Danville, Kassandra (Brendon) Charles of Pawnee, JD Vandenberg of Sarasota, Fla., Nicholas Jones of Westville, Dakotta (Alexendra) Watts of Sedalia, Mo., Anna Ball of Springfield, Derek Watts of Bolivar, Mo., and Erynn Ball of North Port; and five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Jones, Wyatt Watts, Jaxon Watts, Jade Watts and Brecken Charles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gregory; and six siblings, Elizabeth, Wilbur, Edgar, Dale, Ethel and Mary.
He was a lifelong resident and farmer in the Antioch area. A graduate of Rossville High School. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and attending tractor shows, along with traveling, camping and tending to his orchard of fruit trees on the farm.
Daniel was a WWII veteran, serving in the Navy/Airforce from 1944 to 1946. A member of the Hoopeston American Legion and VFW.
Visitation and funeral will be on Monday, March 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Mikels officiating, at Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston. Cremation rites to be accorded and burial will be at a later date in Rossville Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team (HART) or Morning Star Church in Rossville.