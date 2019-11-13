SIDNEY — Daniel Ennis, 11, of Sidney died at 4:13 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Daniel was born Dec. 15, 2007, in Urbana to Matt and Erin (Happ) Ennis. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Daniel Happ; maternal great-grandfather, James McCarthy; paternal great-grandfather, Norman Ennis; paternal great-grandmother, Eileene Hart; paternal great-grandfather, Roy Hart; and his favorite dog, Georgia Bean.
He is survived by his parents, his sister Haley of Sidney, grandparents Andy and Nancy (Hart) Ennis of Urbana, Terry (McCarthy) Happ of Urbana, great-grandmother Louise Ennis of Sidney, great-grandmother Jenilee McCarthy of Savoy, great-grandparents Donald and Dorothy (Bosch) Happ of Philo, Aunt and Uncle Bryan and Holly Ennis of Champaign, Aunt and Uncle Meghan Happ and Cameron Walters of Champaign, many great aunts, great uncles, family members and numerous friends.
Daniel was currently a sixth-grade student at Unity Junior High School in Tolono. He loved bowling, baseball, playing video games and spending time with family and friends. He also loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks and the Fighting Illini.
Visitation will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Rd., Champaign.
Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the church.
Donations may be made to the Daniel Ennis Memorial Fund at Longview Bank.
Freese Funeral Home, Sidney is handling arrangements.