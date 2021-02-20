URBANA — Daniel A. Gawthorp, 73, of Urbana died at 10:59 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 18, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Danny was born on March 31, 1947, in Urbana, a son of Ervan and Carol Pendleton Gawthorp. He married Susie Muir on July 18, 1988, in Champaign. She survives, along with his dog, Gracie.
He was preceded in death by his father; stepmother, Hazel; mother; stepfather, Russell Fonger; and three siblings.
Danny was a man of few words. He loved his “man cave,” gardening, keeping his yard trimmed, bird watching and NASCAR. You could always find Danny around his fire pit enjoying a cold beer and good sunset. He served in the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Cremation rites will be accorded with no services. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).