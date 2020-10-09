DANVILLE — Daniel “Dan” Huffine, 63, of Danville went to be with his Lord and savior at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at home with his family by his side.
Dan was born Dec. 19, 1956, in LaGrange, Ind. He was the son of Newton and Ann Pyle Huffine.
Dan married Ramona Faught on Sept. 1, 1979, in Highland, Ind. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Ann Huffine of Santa Fe, Texas, and two daughters, Sara (Herb Jones) Huffine and Jennifer (Donald) Shelton, both of Danville. Other survivors include a brother, David (Wanda) Huffine of Tyler, Texas; a sister Martha (Marty) Adams of Santa Fe; and four grandchildren, Trey, Camren, Lyric and Symphony Shelton.
Dan was preceded in death by his father.
Dan had been worship minister for many years at Crossroads Christian Church in Danville. His family would like everyone to know that Dan loved his family, loved people, loved Harleys, loved music and, most of all, loved the Lord. A very special thank you to Marj of Carle Hospice who provided Dan with wonderful care.
A celebration of the life of Dan Huffine will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at Crossroads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Officiating will be Miles Clark. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday prior to his service at Crossroads Christian Church. He will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. CST Monday, Oct. 13, at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, Ind.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice or Crossroads Christian Church. Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Please join Dan’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19, we request that everyone wears a face mask and practices social distancing during his visitation and service.