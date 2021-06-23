CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Clark Jackson, 70, passed away Saturday (June 19, 2021) in his adopted hometown of Champaign.
Dan practiced law there, first as a prosecuting state's attorney for Champaign County, helping to improve the quality of life of its citizens, before moving on to private practice as a highly-respected criminal defense attorney.
Dan grew up in Mount Prospect and graduated from Prospect High in 1968. He would go on to get his undergraduate degree in economics from Beloit College in 1972, during which he enjoyed playing college baseball and being a member of the college debate team, further refining his god-given talent and intellect in the art of persuasion. He was a brilliant scholar who loved to read and, in his free time, play his guitar. After graduating, Dan embarked on a successful career in the business world, but that wasn’t challenging enough for him and his keen intellect. Dan’s true calling was in the practice of law. He enrolled in law school at the University of Illinois at the age of 48. This is where he found his true calling and excelled in, studying law and ultimately opening his own private law practice serving justice for all.
Dan met Linda, who would become the love of his life, in debate club in 1970 while attending Illinois State. From that point on, they would build a life together and travel the world, enjoying life in some of his favorite cities, such as London, Berlin, Krakow, taking in the splendid German countryside and sharing in all the wonderful cultures of Europe and beyond. He enjoyed taking cross-country motorcycle rides across the U.S. to visit family, friends and to enjoy all the wonderment this great country has to offer. Dan often said travel is the best education one can get in life.
Much like the brilliant litigator he was in the courtroom, Dan fought his medical issues head on with courage and confidence. Despite his pain and suffering, and as much as it hurts to lose him, Dan stayed strong to the very end. He will always remain the hero that he is to our family.
Dan is survived by Linda; his brothers, Scott, Steve and Tom; and sister, Jeanne.
He is a caring uncle to Robert and Elizabeth Canda, Will, Casey and Matt Jackson and Aubrey and Nick Jackson.
Dan was preceded in death by his loving parents, Robert and Anne Jackson.
There will be a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. John Catholic Newman Center, 604 E. Armory Ave., Champaign (on the University of Illinois campus). Friends are invited to greet the family at a reception at the Newman Center immediately following Mass (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daniel Jackson Angel Fund, Good Friends Animal Hospital, 908 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61801. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.