URBANA — Daniel Joseph Johnson, 65, of Urbana passed away at 9:57 a.m. Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Private family graveside services will follow the visitation.
Dan was born Aug. 13, 1955, a son of Edwin Warren Johnson and Beverly Ann (Perry) Johnson.
Survivors include a son, Jeremiah Johnson (Joy) of Urbana; daughter, Chelsea Danielle Groves of Mary Esther, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Tyler, Donovan, Logan and Ella.
Dan was a laborer for Laborers Local 703 and was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Urbana.
Memorial may be made to New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 1211 Kerr Ave., Urbana, IL 61802.