URBANA — Daniel Keyes, 74, died at 1:19 p.m. Monday (Oct. 24, 2022) at UnityPoint Health Methodist Hospital, Peoria. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Simons Mortuary, 912 W. John H. Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria.