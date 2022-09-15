CHAMPAIGN — Daniel E. “Danny” Lewis, 77, of Champaign passed away at 8 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022) at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Danny was born Sept. 26, 1944, to Ralph B. and Cecile L. (White) Lewis. He married Anita Jane Jones on Oct. 9, 1964.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffery, in 1968; and his fun-loving wife, Anita, in 2013.
He is survived by a son, Mark Lewis, and two daughters, Lisa (Eric) Dean and Beth (Daniel) Martin, all of Champaign; six grandchildren, Chelsea (Nick) Dean-Weaver, Haleigh (Michael) Lampo, Logan (Darian Hedges) Martin, Cody Jacobs, Trevor Lewis and Kyle Lewis; three great-grandchildren, Kennedi Dean, Bryson Weaver and Liam Weaver; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Bob) Rasmussen and Diana Jones; two brothers-in-law, Michael Jones and Steven Jones; many nieces and nephews; and his close friend, Charlene Stevens, and her family.
Danny was a 1962 graduate of Champaign High School and a longtime member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 149.
Danny loved NASCAR, camping, boating, tinkering around and having a good time with his friends and family.
Graveside services are set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Pastor Jeff Caithamer will officiate. Friends are welcome to join the family following the services from 2 to 5 p.m. at Huber's West End Store, Champaign.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff of the Christie Clinic pulmonary medicine team, especially Dr. Danish Thameem, and the staff at Cancer Treatment Centers of America for all their guidance and care these last 11 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.