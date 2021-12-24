SADORUS — Daniel Austin Lybarger, 52, of Sadorus passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Dan was born Nov. 13, 1969, in Urbana to Everland and Rita (Randall) Lybarger. He married Shannon Dietrich on June 16, 2001, in Sadorus. She survives.
Dan graduated from Unity High School in 1987 and Southern Illinois University in 1996 with a degree in engineering and land surveying. Dan was employed at the Champaign County Highway Department for nearly 15 years as a senior civil engineer and land surveyor.
Dan received his professional engineer license in 2000 and was a member of the Illinois Professional Land Surveyors Association.
As a child, Dan enjoyed playing basketball, softball and was baptized and confirmed in 1982. Later, Dan enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and gardening and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Dan is survived by his wife, Shannon; two daughters, Morgan and Sade; his mother, Rita; and his sister, Tammy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Everland, and his brother, John David.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sadorus, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Craw Cemetery, Sadorus.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.