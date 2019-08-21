ST. JOSEPH — Daniel Mowry, 89, of St. Joseph passed away at 5:50 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The Rev. Chuck Alt will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Daniel was born June 8, 1930, in Springfield, a son of Orin and Florence Rothrock Mowry. He married Ruth Holman on Jan. 20, 1952, in Farmer City. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, David (Cheryl) Mowry of Fisher, Daryl (Sharon) Mowry of St. Joseph and Dana (Kent) Lutz of Homer; six grandchildren, Kristopher, Heather, Shannon, Cal, Dannielle and Emily; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Dale Mowry of Michigan; and two sisters, Alma Stallings of California and Ada Johnson of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Dick; two sisters, Alta and Anna Mae; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Mowry.
Daniel was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Italy. He retired from Illinois Bell as a lineman and had farmed in the area.
He was an avid BMW motorcycle owner. Daniel also enjoyed traveling and square dancing.
Memorials may be made to Honor Flight Inc., 175 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505.