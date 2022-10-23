RANTOUL — Daniel Nierenhausen, 88, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, a resident of Brookstone Estates, Rantoul.
Dan was born in Paynesville, Minn., on Aug. 11, 1934, to Nicholas Nierenhausen and Lucille Hartmann. He graduated from Paynesville High School, where he lettered in football, basketball and track. Shortly after graduation, Dan joined the U.S. Air Force with his brother, Germain. They were both deployed to Spangdahlem AFB, Germany. While in Germany, Dan met the love of his life, Ursula Heinrich, and they were married on May 15, 1956. The two enjoyed 29 years of marriage until Ursula’s untimely death in 1985.
He was the proud father of five children, Dawn Nierenhausen (deceased 1988), Chris (Jim) Kolakowski of Paxton, Mike (Nancy) Nierenhausen of Rantoul, Scott Nierenhausen of Kansas City, Mo., and Kim (Tim) Lavin of Champaign. He was the proud grandfather of Danielle, Allison, Brian, Jennifer, Kyle, Jeffrey, Sammie and Casey; as well as a great-grandfather to six. Dan is also survived by his brother, Darrell (Linda) Nierenhausen of Stewartville, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Dan was extremely proud of his 29-year military career and accomplishments. He attained the rank of chief master sergeant. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and was stationed throughout the United States during his career.
After retiring from the Air Force in June 1981, Dan resided in Knob Noster, Mo., where he lived with his best friend and four-legged companion, Lillie. He lived in Knob Noster until November of this year, when he moved to Brookstone Estates.
Dan was ever the sports enthusiast — he specifically loved watching tennis and football and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. If you were in the room with him, you quickly became a Chiefs fan as well. In addition to sports, he enjoyed woodworking and refinishing antiques. He also had a love for country western music and crossword puzzles.
Dan loved, and was loved by, his family. He led a life of service to his country and to those he loved.
Dan was cremated, and his ashes will be buried next to his wife in Knob Noster, Mo. There will be a celebration of life/funeral on June 10, 2023, at Sweeny-Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Warrensburg, Mo.
Memorials in his name may be made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Association.