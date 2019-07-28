LONGVIEW — Daniel R. Parker, 76, of Longview passed on to heaven Monday, July 15, 2019.
He was born in Mahomet on March 8, 1943.
He retired to his pond in Longview in 2007 with his wife, Carol (Johnson). They were married May 20, 2006.
There will be a prayer service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, by Pastor Duane at Victory Church, Camargo, with a graveside service to follow at Fairland Cemetery.
Dan leaves behind two sons, Shane, 49, of Mahomet and Todd, 47, of South Carolina. Also surviving are his stepdaughter, Jessica Ethel Johnson, and her two sons, Malachi and Jedadiah, with two great-grandsons, Zebulon and Zander. Sister-in-law, Pam (Steve's wife) of Mahomet, and their children, Kathy (David) and Rob (Kris), with their two children, Kami and Lawson, also survive.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Jim, and mother, Leona (Tjardes), of Mahomet; infant brother; and older brother, Steve of Mahomet.
Dan graduated from Mahomet Seymour High School class of '61. He then became a plumber of Local 149. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he was a commercial fisherman. He returned to Illinois back to plumbing. He also volunteered for the Corn Belt Fire Department of Mahomet.
Dan really enjoyed golfing, as do his sons. He always loved Harley motorcycles and met his wife, Carol, and his brothers, the Dinosores, while riding.
Dan was such a fun-loving, generous man and was loved by many. We miss you Pa. Till we meet again ...