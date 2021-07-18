SAVOY — Daniel Smith Rowland, 63, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Savoy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kendrith M. Rowland Sr. of Champaign.
He is survived by his mother, Jean S. Rowland of Savoy; sister, Virginia R. Nash (Robert N. Nash) of Geneseo; and brother, Kendrith M. Rowland Jr. (Nancy E. Fay) of Champaign.
Dan was a graduate of Urbana High School. He was a client at Developmental Services Center for over 40 years. His artwork was a passion in his younger years.
A private graveside service is planned for a future date.
Memorials may be made to the Developmental Services Center, Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.