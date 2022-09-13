THAWVILLE — Daniel Lee Schmidt, 59, of Thawville passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana from injuries sustained in a car accident.
He was born Feb. 17, 1963, a son of Donald and Elizabeth “Betty” White Schmidt.
Survivors include one sister and two brothers, Peggy Houtzel of Arkansas, David (Kaye) Schmidt of Thawville and Doug (LeeAnn) Schmidt of Thawville; his significant other, Michelle Schultz of Pontiac; and eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan was a rule-following accountant who was a valued employee of Trainor Gain and Supply, Hicksgas and Donovan Farmers Grain. He began his career with Dunbar, Breitweiser and Company. He graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in accounting.
He was a supporter of his local community, particularly Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley and St. Peter Lutheran Church in Thawville. He currently was serving on the board of directors as treasurer for Christ Lutheran High School. He had served on the board and as a key financial adviser for both organizations for several years.
Dan was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illinois basketball fan, and never missed an opportunity to attend a high school or college tournament basketball game no matter the weather. He also enjoyed playing cards and dartball.
He was a lifelong farmer and gardener with the most delicious tomatoes; however, he once lost a battle with the raccoons over his sweet corn patch. Dan was also a skilled weather watcher who would often check in on his favorite people to see if they were safe during bad weather. He would never turn down a request to help family or friends fix a computer, discuss financial planning, play cards or talk sports.
Dan was quiet and thoughtful with a great sense of humor. He was a man of faith and kind to everyone he met along his life’s journey. Dan was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed tremendously by his immediate and extended family and his girlfriend, Michelle, and the second family he gained with her family.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service, set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley. The Rev. Paul Scheunemann and Pastor Earl Kinney will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran High School or St. Peter Lutheran Church in Thawville.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. Please share a memory of Dan at knappfuneralhomes.com.