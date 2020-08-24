PESOTUM — Daniel L. Summitt, 76, of Pesotum passed away peacefully on Friday (Aug. 21, 2020) at home on the family farm.
He was a member of Parkville United Methodist Church. He was born Feb. 5, 1944, at Melrose Park, son of Raymond L. and Laura Kelsey (Roger Yoeger). Dan was raised in the Pesotum area, and he graduated from Urbana High School.
He married Debbie Prevette on May 19, 1979; she survives. He retired from Tatman’s Autobody after 35 years. He purchased the family farm and has been farming until the time of his death.
He was an avid collector of antique tractors and cars, and he loved riding horses and fishing. He enjoyed spending the winters in Florida with the love of his life, Deb.
Dan was very loved and loved many. He was a great father to his sons, Dustin (Kelly) and Jon (Lori). He has two stepchildren, Shawndela and Shamus Washer. He is also survived by two sisters, Linda (Bill) Canull of Ocala, Fla., and Anita (Nate) Smith of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dave; and an infant brother, David.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkville United Methodist Church, Parkville.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no services, per Dan’s request. Burial will be in Lewis Cemetery, Tuscola, at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.