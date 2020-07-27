MAHOMET — Daniel J. “Danny” Wingler, 71, of Mahomet passed away at 12:55 p.m. Saturday (July 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Mr. Wingler was born Aug. 7, 1948, at Urbana, a son to Richard M and Mary Libera Wingler. He married Lois A. Pulliam on Jan. 11, 1969, at Holy Cross Church in Champaign; she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Mike (Pam) Wingler of Sadorus, Dawn Marie Wingler of Champaign and Sherri L. Wingler-Varney of Mahomet; two grandchildren, Sophia M. Varney of Urbana and Iain P. Varney of Fort Hood, Texas; and two sisters, Debbie (Jim) Richardson and Marsha (Don) Eckstein, both of Tolono.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Wingler; and a nephew, Gary Richardson.
He was in the U.S. Air Force from 1967-1979. He retired in 2004 from the University of Illinois as a subforeman of the south garage. He then drove for Woodworth and Sons Trucking until 2012.
Family was his love. He loved to share his knowledge of cars with anyone wanting to learn. He was famous for his spaghetti. He spent three years traveling the states in his motor home with his wife and dog Holly. He loved camping in the national parks and Army Corps of Engineers parks.
He was the cornerstone of his family and will be greatly missed.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
A private viewing will be held for the family. Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be a graveside memorial service at 10 a.m. Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Patrick Cemetery, Tolono. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.