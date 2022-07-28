CARBONDALE — Danielle Rae Begeske (Glenn), 32, of Carbondale passed away Sunday (July 24, 2022) at home.
Danielle was born on Aug. 4, 1989, in Urbana, to David and Heather (Walker) Glenn. She married Bob Begeske on June 11, 2016, in Oglesby; he survives.
Also surviving are her parents, David and Heather (Walker) Glenn; one sister, Kimberly Glenn; three grandparents, Tom and Laraine Glenn and Eleanor Walker; and her beloved dog, Stella Blue.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Q.A. Walker and Lois (Walker) Brown.
For the majority of her childhood, Danielle attended Princeton Community High School and then graduated from Shiloh High School in 2007. After high school, Danielle enrolled at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and John A. Logan College, where she became a certified massage therapist. Danielle loved Carbondale, the community, the people, and Carbondale loved her. She held two jobs in the Carbondale area, working as a massage therapist at Aveda and also working as a server/bartender at Rustle Hill Winery. Rustle Hill always held a special place in Danielle's heart, many lifelong friendships were made there, as well as being the place where she met her husband, Bob.
Before again residing in the Carbondale area, Bob and Danielle lived in Chicago, Oregon and Edwardsville. Despite setbacks caused by her recurring illness, Danielle was determined to complete her bachelor's degree program in public health and did exactly that, graduating cum laude in 2019 from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. Her degree led her to careers at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in St. Louis, where she touched so many lives of people struggling with disease, and eventually a career at Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale, where she was a coordinator in the Community Benefits Department helping federal and state programs address the opioid crisis.
Danielle valued experiences over things in life. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her nephew M'El. She enjoyed new adventures, traveling, spending time outdoors and any chance to see live music. Danielle had a smile that would light up any room, she always saw the best in people, and she will be dearly missed.
Services will be held at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, Saturday, July 30. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following. For those unable to attend the service, we will be planning a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to hospice or the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.