MAHOMET — A celebration of the life of Dannie Tharp will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Mahomet United Methodist Church, 1302 E. South Mahomet Road. Face masks and social distancing are required due to COVID-19.
Dannie passed away at dawn on Easter morning, April 12, 2020 at home. He was buried at the cemetery in Greenup on April 15. The Rev. Craig Sweet officiated at the private graveside service. Pallbearers were Eugene Laymon, Dan Ozier, Steve Ozier, Jerry Tharp, Jay Tharp and Jarrett Tharp. Taps was performed by George Ozier.
He was born Calvin Daniel Tharp on July 21, 1927. His parents, Frank and Grace Laymon Tharp, raised him on their farm in Cumberland County, Ill.
Dannie married Norma Matteson on Feb. 26, 1947. They shared 73 happy years together. She survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Gale (Bob) Brandner of Spring Valley and Glenna Tharp of Champaign, and a sister, Nancy (John) Gard of Casey. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. He was fond of his 32 nieces and nephews, many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.
He joined the Navy in 1945, serving on the tanker ship USS Winooski during World War II. After the war, Dannie worked at the Savoy Grain elevator. In 1955, Dannie and Cully Slocum opened Mahomet Feed and Farm Supply. Dannie operated the business and eventually owned it, keeping it open for 39 years until he retired. He served on the Mahomet Village Board as trustee from 1963 to 1983.
Dannie was a member of Mahomet United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 1015 and Illinois Feed and Grain Association.
He enjoyed time visiting with family and friends, camping, gardening, woodworking and communing with nature.