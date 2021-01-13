RANTOUL — Danny Lee Farris, 72, of Rantoul, surrounded by his family, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) at home.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va. On Feb. 21, 1970, he married Beatrice "Bea" Sibrel in Huntington.
He is survived by his wife, Bea; daughter, Kimmy Lee Farris; mother, Margaret Farris; and sister, Linda (Fred) Holland.
DAnny provided for his family by bravely and unselfishly serving his country in the U.S. Air Force for 20-plus years.
We will miss you tremendously and love you always.
No services are being held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.