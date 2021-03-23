HOOPESTON — Danny Lee Danner, 74, of Hoopeston passed this life at 11:28 a.m. Sunday (March 21, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare, Danville.
He was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Danville, the son of Louis and Harriet Jean (Winson) Danner. He married Lisa Gocking on March 19, 1984, in Danville. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Ashley Danner of Hoopeston; two sons, Sean (Bianca) Danner of Madison, Wis., and Scot (Jen) Danner of Danville; a brother, Gary (Vickie) Danner of Rossville; three grandchildren, Madison, Ella and Felix Danner; a special “adopted” daughter, Carrie Konieczki of Danville; and his chocolate Lab, Maggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Bill and Margaret Gocking; a special cousin, Robert Danner Jr.; and his beloved Labrador, T-Bone.
Danny graduated from Rossville High School in 1966 and attended Danville Junior College. From 1967 to 1971, he served with the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion (Seabees) in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
He retired in 2007 after a distinguished 32-year career in law enforcement, as an officer and sergeant with the Hoopeston Police Department, and as an officer and chief of police for the Village of Rossville. After retirement, he also worked part time as a bus driver for the Hoopeston Multi Agency.
He was an avid sports fan and coached Little League, Pony League and softball for several years. He also spent many years as an IHSA certified umpire and referee for youth baseball, softball, football, basketball and volleyball. He was a member of the Hoopeston American Legion, Hoopeston VFW and a former member of the Vermilion County Conservation District Board and the Hoopeston Police Commission. He enjoyed watching all types of sports and spending time with his family.
Memorials are suggested to Hooves of Hope, Potomac, or the Dayspring Women’s Shelter, Danville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeremy McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Danny’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.