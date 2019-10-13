CHAMPAIGN — Danny Taylor, 73, of Champaign passed away at home Friday (Oct. 11, 2019).
He was born Jan. 22, 1946, in Tuscola, the son of Bruce and Lucille Taylor.
Danny worked as an electrician with IBEW Local 601, retiring after 50 years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his golf outings at Lake of the Woods and Myrtle Beach. He loved watching baseball games and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. His family was most important to him; he enjoyed spending time with them and will be missed very much.
He is survived by his sisters, Pamela (Curt) Rush of Atlanta, Ill., and Beth (Barry) Bailey of Farmer City; brother, Bob (Traci) Taylor of Sidney; grandson, Boston Terven of Royal Palm Beach Fla.; nephews, Marc and Beau; and nieces, Mindy, Tara and Katie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved daughter, Abby Terven.
Memorials may be made in Danny’s name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A memorial visitation will be held for Danny on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A private inurnment will be held at a later date
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on our website at sunsetfuneralhome.com.