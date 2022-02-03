BEMENT — Danny Wayne Dean, 72, of Bement passed away at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Kirby Medical Center emergency room in Monticello.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. The Rev. Steve Ingram will officiate. Private burial at a later date will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family or the American Heart Association.
Danny was born on Nov. 20, 1949, in Charleston, a son of Woodie and Zella Price Dean. He married Maggie Stiverson on April 30, 1983, in Bement, and she survives of Bement.
Surviving children are Jennifer (Justin) Harper of Bement and Tammy (Matt) Somers of Sadorus; as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Woodie (Betty) Dean of Bement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tonya Stiverson; and granddaughter, Tori Harper.
Danny was a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Navy. He was a truck driver for over 35 years. He was also a member of the Albert Parker American Legion Post 620 and V.F.W.
