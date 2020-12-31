GIBSON CITY — Lester “Danny” Zehr, 79, of Fisher died at 6:14 p.m. Monday (Dec. 28, 2020) at Heritage Health, Gibson City.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at East Bend Memorial Gardens, Fisher, with the Rev. Luke Rosenberger officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Lamb Funeral Home, Gibson City.
Danny was born Aug. 9, 1941, in Urbana, a son of Lester R. and Faith E. Scherts Zehr.
He is survived by a daughter, Angela (Brad) Stacey, and their children, Branden and Addysen; son, Paul ( Allie) Zehr; brother, Robert Zehr; and sister, Mariella Braun.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John, and sister, Lois Gilbert.
Danny was a mechanic all his life. He had worked for his brother and friends. He retired owning his own business, Johnson’s Motor Service in Gibson City. He was always working on something.
Memorials may be made to the family. Memories may be shared at lambyoungfh.com.