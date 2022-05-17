URBANA — It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Professor Dara Goldman, the director of the Program in Jewish Culture and Society at the University of Illinois, loving wife of Itai Seggev, daughter of Clifford and Karen Goldman, sister of Elyssa Goldman, daughter-in-law of Joram and Varda Seggev, sister-in-law of Guy Seggev and Michal (widow of Shelby ז"ל) Seggev Lerner and aunt of Elan Lerner, Shira Lerner and Elizabeth Seggev.
Dara passed away Friday (May 13, 2022) while preparing for graduation weekend and the American Jewish Historical Society conference.
Dara (51) graduated with a B.A. and M.A. from Columbia University and a Ph.D. from Emory University. In 2008, she published “Out of Bounds: Islands and the Demarcation of Identity in the Hispanic Caribbean (Bucknell Studies in Latin American Literature and Theory).” More recently, she co-edited a volume of American Literary History on "Twenty-First Century Jewish Writing and the World."
At the University of Illinois, Dara was a tremendous force for research and collaboration. She was connected to numerous campus units and helped form many initiatives to promote dialogue between communities on campus. As director of PJCS, Dara increased the faculty, funding and research available under the program. She helped create the Central Illinois Jewish Communities Archives, was instrumental in hiring new faculty to the program and helped bring top speakers and programs to campus and on behalf of the program off-campus. Dara will always be remembered as a positive force at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
In addition to being a great scholar, Dara loved dancing, skiing, science fiction and romantic comedies. She was gracious and kind to all. Dara was an amazing wife, daughter(-in-law), aunt and friend who was likely to take a picture or send an article she read because she was thinking of you.
Graveside services and interment will be on Thursday, May, 19, at 2 p.m. in the Jewish section of Mount Hope Cemetery, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Champaign. A memorial service and Shiva will be held immediately after, at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Cohen Center for Jewish Life (Illini Hillel), 503 E. John St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Online participation: A Zoom link for the graveside service will be available at a later time on Hillel’s website at illinihillel.org/dara. The Zoom link for the memorial service at Hillel is available at hillel.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMqde-qqzwoEtD9zvsY_ei0Fr4n4QzJBVwr.
The family will be holding Shiva and receiving guests at Hillel, the Cohen Center for Jewish Life, on Friday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 22 (exact time will be announced on Hillel’s website). Her parents will continue a Zoom Shiva in New Jersey with exact details to follow.
In order to protect its most vulnerable members, the family kindly asks that those coming to the memorial or Shiva at Hillel wear masks.
The family will be setting up a scholarship memorial fund in Dara’s memory at the university. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to this fund when it has been set up.
Zichrona livracha, may the memory of Dara Goldman be a blessing.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.