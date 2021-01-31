ST. JOSEPH — Darla Jean Worley, 62, of St. Joseph passed away at 3:07 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Darla was born June 4, 1958, in Highland, the daughter of Robert and Edna (Burton) Worley.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Jason) Kendrick, and three grandchildren, Lance Kendrick, Amber Kendrick and Erin Kendrick, all of Coffeyville, Kan.; her son, Jay Striplin of Dallas; five sisters, Patricia Schreieck of Mt. Sterling, Sue (Tom) Starr of Pocahontas, Cecilia (Rick) Goodfellow of Lytle, Texas, and Monica Wells and Terri (MF William) Vickers, both of St. Joseph; her brother, Wallace (Sharolyn) Worley of St. Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Darla was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jacob Joseph Worley; three brothers, Steve Worley, Robert Worley Jr. and Joseph Worley; a nephew, Jason Schreieck; and two brothers-in-law.
Darla enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, cooking, baking, movies, board games, slot machines and cheating at cards and marbles.
Darla was a member of the Vineyard Church of Central Illinois in Urbana.
Services for friends and family will be held at a future date. Freese funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mills Breast Cancer Institute, 509 W. University Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.
