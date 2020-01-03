FAIRMOUNT — Darlena K. Carter-Hawkins, 78, formerly of Fairmount and Decatur, passed away at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) at her daughter’s home in Ogden.
She was born Nov. 26, 1941, in Bismarck, to Dennis and Fleda Hayworth Allison. Darlena married Randolph “Randy” Carter on June 19, 1960, and he passed away Nov. 17, 1994. She later married Charles Hawkins on Nov. 22, 1997.
Charles survives, as well as one son, Scott (Angie) Carter of Thomasboro; one daughter, Peggy (Richard) Haskin of Ogden; two stepdaughters, Diane Berecz and Debbie Roberts, both of Oklahoma; one brother, Larry (Darlene) Allison of Georgetown; two grandchildren, Kassity Briggs and Christopher Carter; four stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Darlena was a Red Hat Lady and enjoyed crocheting and plastic canvas work. She attended Catlin Church of Christ and Windsor Road Christian Church in Champaign.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with the Rev. Mike Roberts and Chris Lawler officiating. Burial will be in Davis Cemetery, west of Fairmount. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Robison Chapel.
Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.