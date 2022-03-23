ST. JOSEPH — Darlene E. Bartlow, 89, of St. Joseph passed away at 5:21 a.m. Monday (March 21, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. David Barcus will officiate. Burial will be in Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Darlene was born June 26, 1932, the daughter of Walter and Evelyn (Swearingen) Peck. She married Richard "Dick" Bartlow on Feb. 18, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2013.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Lee) Laurent of Kankakee, Kay (Gary) Pritchard of St. Joseph and Kimberly (Pete) Maass of Austin, Texas; and four grandchildren, Stacy Osterbur, Matthew Pritchard, Dan Laurent and Alison Maass.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gene and Don Peck.
Darlene was an Illinois basketball and St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed watching the squirrels and birds around the house and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District or Champaign County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.