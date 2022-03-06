CHAMPAIGN — Darlene Clementine Bock (nee DeQuaker), 83, died Wednesday (March 2, 2022).
Darlene was born in Chicago on Dec. 14, 1938, the daughter of Henry and Jeannette (nee Kukowinski) DeQuaker.
As a child, Darlene loved to visit her Aunt Marie, her father’s sister, and Uncle Ed on their farm in Geneseo. Darlene recalled being 2 years old and helping feed the chickens by throwing corn kernels from a bucket almost as big as she was. The family also regularly vacationed in Rhinelander, Wis., where Darlene’s father loved to fish on the Wisconsin lakes. Darlene’s family — father, mother and older brother, Donald — lived in what is now the Elmwood Park neighborhood of Chicago on the northwest side. They shared a home with Darlene’s maternal grandmother, Natalie Kukowinski. Darlene’s aunt, uncle and their daughter lived in a separate residence one floor above. Darlene described herself as a “Daddy’s Girl.” On Sundays, when Henry read the paper, he would read the comics to Darlene. As he read the news, she would sit between his knees, coloring.
Darlene’s large extended family would regularly gather at holidays and for other family functions. As a young girl, she would often take buses to visit her aunts, uncle and cousins. Later, as a teenager, she would visit her Uncle Joe and Aunt Irene on Southport Avenue, and the three would walk to nearby Wrigley Field to watch the Cubs play. Darlene’s love of the Cubs and enjoyment of sports would last her whole life.
In the summer of 1948, when Darlene was just 9 years old, her father died in a boating accident. The following year, Darlene’s mother, Jean, sold their home in Chicago and moved to Elmwood Park. While Jean worked two jobs to support the family, Darlene attended St. Celestine’s Grade School and helped her mother with the household chores of cleaning, washing and ironing. After grade school, Darlene attended Resurrection High School in Norwood Park, for which she had to walk nine blocks and take two buses each way every day. Even so, she graduated as valedictorian of her class. While there, she was president of the Sodality, an organization dedicated to the blessed mother; she maintained a lifelong devotion to the Virgin Mary.
After school, Darlene worked for five years as a secretary, then executive secretary, in the Chicago office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. One of her duties was to help coordinate a yearly conference of leaders from the military and private industry. In 1959, she met Donald Bock, who was at the time a liaison officer between his military unit and Darlene’s office. After working together for several months, the two fell in love. Later that same year, they were married. After a wedding and reception on Oct. 17, 1959, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Elmwood Park, the couple spent their honeymoon at the Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton.
Darlene and Donald had four children and had been married 61 years when he died in 2020. Throughout much of their marriage, they lived in Barrington and Palatine. In retirement, they settled in St. Joseph in 2000 and became members of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign. They were active in the parish; Darlene served as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Darlene had a strong faith, which guided her throughout her life and served as an inspiration to her family. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren and all their pursuits. As her many great-grandchildren began to arrive, she joyfully welcomed them and was delighted by their visits.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by her brother, Donald DeQuaker; children, Diane Ebert (Norm), Cindy Metzger (Kurt), David Bock (Celeste) and James Bock (Beth); grandchildren, Kevin Alexander (Colleen), Kristin Alexander (Travis), Brianna Kase (Brandon) and Aly Alexander (Kyle), Troy Vanco (Erica), Rachael Metzger, Jake Bock (Kristi), Emily Lange (Jordan), Shayne Bock, Trevor Bock and Hayley Bock; and great-grandchildren, Oliver Rensner, Nathan Alexander, Emilia Alexander, Madelyn Alexander, Preston Vanco, Graham Vanco, Jillian Lange and Isla Lange.
A funeral Mass will be said at St. Hubert Catholic Church, Hoffman Estates, on Monday at 1 p.m. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Champaign, on Tuesday at 11 a.m.