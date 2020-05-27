CHAMPAIGN — Darlene C. Nordstrom, 92, of Champaign, formerly of Springfield, died Thursday (May 21, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
She was born April 15, 1928, in Chicago to Vincent and Dora (Miller) Grouse. She married Charles Nordstrom on April 14, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2014.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith L. Nordstrom of Champaign, and son, Alan B. Nordstrom of Spring, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of America. Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com.