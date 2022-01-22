RANTOUL — Darlene Ann Johnson, 83, of rural Rantoul passed away at 7:20 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, Rantoul. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville.
Darlene was born May 27, 1938, in Urbana, the daughter of Gerhardt Meints and Rosa Miller Johnson. She married Delbert Johnson on April 7, 1957, at Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro. He preceded her in death Aug. 20, 2010.
She is survived by two sons, Keith (Barbara) Johnson of Champaign and Greg Johnson of Rantoul; one daughter, Peggy (Mitchell) Schluter of Urbana; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda (William) McCormick of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Darlene graduated from Urbana High School in 1956. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville and was a Sunday school piano player. She was also a member of Ostfriesen Families of Illinois. Darlene enjoyed playing cards and gardening. Her greatest joy was attending the sporting events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.