CHAMPAIGN — Darlene Mills, 87, of Champaign passed away at 3:40 p.m. Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care, Farmer City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Pastor Mike Jenkins will officiate. Burial will take place after the funeral at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Darlene was born on Aug. 15, 1932, in Urbana, the only child of parents Lawrence and Norma (Myers) Clark. They preceded her in death. On Nov. 9, 1991, Darlene married Francis “Frank” Mills in Bloomington. He passed away on Feb. 1, 2014.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Coffin of Mahomet, and two grandchildren.
Darlene was a graduate of Urbana High School, Class of 1950. She worked as an accounting technician for the Army Corps of Engineering for 17 years. She was a member of Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene’s honor to Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.